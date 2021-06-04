Warzone servers down as Call of Duty network launch Double XP

Call of Duty servers are down for some titles today, with gamers in the UK struggling to log into Warzone.

The outage doesn’t appear to be widespread, meaning that it should be fixed relatively quickly.

There have also been reports of Xbox Live connection issues today, alongside problems playing Modern Warfare.

No post has been shared on what might be causing tonight’s issues or how long they might last in the games affected.

A new update was recently launched for Call of Duty Warzone, alongside a new Double XP event.

As soon as gamers can log back in, they will be able to earn 2X Weapon XP all weekend long in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, from 10 AM PT June 4 to 10 AM PT June 7.

