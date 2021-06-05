4-month-old baby dies 2 days after crash on Eastex Freeway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Two sweet angels — sisters — barely starting to create a bond. Sadly, a tragic accident Wednesday tore a young family apart.

Dayan Aranzola said there’s no way other way to put it, the family is broken.

He said his nieces’ mother was driving north on Highway 59 at Laura Koppe Road. The girls were in the car, he said, fully fastened in their car seats.

“She saw a pallet on the road and tried to avoid it,” he said in Spanish.

Police said the mother was struck by a green Ford Taurus and both vehicles spun on the highway.

Daileny Rodriguez Rivero, age 3, was pronounced dead at Texas Children’s Hospital on Wednesday. Her baby sister Liah, just 4 months old, was taken off life support Friday afternoon.

“It is all a horrible, unimaginable accident,” he said.

He said his 3-year-old niece was a happy girl, and 4-month-old Liah was barely beginning her life. Right now the parents have no words.

Dayan says to all the Houston families, please be careful on the road, pay extra attention and hold your family close always.

Family set up a GoFundMe account to help them with this unexpected tragedy.

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.