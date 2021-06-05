Celebrate Sonic's 30th With This Classic Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Funko Pop

It’s the blue blur’s 30th anniversary this year and Sega has a stack of games and merchandise lined up for release.

In addition to all of these products, a Funko Pop version of classic Sonic from Sonic the Hedgehog 2 has been revealed. It’s a GameStop and EB Games exclusive, and pre-orders are now live for $ 14.99 USD.

As you can see, it’s based on the western box art design of Sonic the Hedgehog 2:

Coming Soon: Pop! Game Cover – Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (@GameStop and EB Games exclusive.) Pre-order and add this classic Sonic the Hedgehog 2 game cover to your collection now! https://t.co/EFTuZUTUNH #Funko #FunkoGameCover #Sonic pic.twitter.com/KQgDf0Rql9— Funko (@OriginalFunko) June 4, 2021

If Funko Pops aren’t your thing, why not take a look at all the other merchandise over on the Sonic 30th website. There are t-shirts, the Sonic encyclopedia, King Ice Sonic chains and more.

Funko Pop has also revealed a number of other video game figures including a Diamond Glitter Pikachu Waving. Will you be adding this Sonic Funko Pop to your collection? Leave a comment down below.

