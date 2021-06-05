Council tax hike: Britons face 4.3 percent increase – but do you qualify to save hundreds?

“Receiving the news that extra cash will need budgeting for over the next 12 months is never a good thing,” Salman Haqqi, personal finance expert at money.co.uk, commented.

“But after the events of the past year, these council tax hikes are just another additional pressure for those already struggling to stay financially afloat.

“The 1st of April was National Price Hike day, where the cost of living in the UK surged by an average of £206 for every UK household.

“In some instances, such as with an electricity bill, customers would’ve been notified in advance of the change – but the vast majority of price increases had either already happened, or came with no warning at all.

