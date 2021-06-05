Coventry Building Society is offering 'competitive' 1.05 percent interest rate – act now

Coventry Building Society is a popular option for savers with several branches as well as the option to manage an account online. With interest rates so low at the moment, savers will be looking for ways to increase their cash while keeping it safe. The Regular Saver account, the building society says, helps the “little you put away each month” to become “more than just money”.

People will be able to pay in more than once, as long as the total each month is not more than the limit.

If a payment does take a person over the £50 monthly limit, then the whole sum will be returned to them.

The monthly allowance element of this account is also particularly important when savers are paying in.

For a sum to count towards a specific month’s allowance, it must arrive before the day of the month someone opens their account.