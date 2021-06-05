Covid warning: Genetic epidemiology expert spots trending youth epidemic

Current hotspots include North Lanarkshire, Scotland, and the North West of England.

“The data highlights that the increase is happening in the younger age groups, suggesting the start of an epidemic in the young,” warned Professor Spector.

“We can’t be too complacent, and we are monitoring things closely,” he added.

Even those who have been vaccinated have been seen to still get infected, albeit in smaller numbers.

