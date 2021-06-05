Covid warning: Genetic epidemiology expert spots trending youth epidemic

The data suggests there are “10 times more cases in the under 40s than in the over 60s”. In the past week, symptomatic cases of Covid have jumped from 2,550 daily to 4,608 infected individuals each day. Tim Spector OBE, Professor of Genetic Epidemiology at King’s College London, commented on the findings. “The UK picture is changing quickly now. Cases are rising, but not nationwide, it’s very much a regional issue.”
Current hotspots include North Lanarkshire, Scotland, and the North West of England.
“The data highlights that the increase is happening in the younger age groups, suggesting the start of an epidemic in the young,” warned Professor Spector.
“We can’t be too complacent, and we are monitoring things closely,” he added.
Even those who have been vaccinated have been seen to still get infected, albeit in smaller numbers.
Professor Spector believes restrictions “should continue to soften”, but is against lifting them completely.
“It’s too early to tell if these increases are going to have any impact on hospital admissions or death rate,” he explained.
“It’s sensible to continue measures like working from home as transmission rates are very high in offices,” Professor Spector said.
“I’d also recommend we keep wearing masks on public transport and reduce overcrowding indoors.”
However, at present, the number of people admitted to hospital has been on a steady decline.
Furthermore, the number of deaths within the past 28 days of a positive test has also decreased.
These are hopeful figures as the date towards “Freedom Day” nears.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce on June 14 if June 21 will be the end of Covid restrictions.
