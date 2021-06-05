Diabetes type 2 symptoms: Four different types of pain that signal blood sugar damage

Type 2 diabetes – a precursor to heart disease – means the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or the insulin it does produce is not taken up by the cells. This has grave consequences because insulin regulates blood sugar – the main type of sugar found in blood. Consistently high blood sugar levels can damage the body and some of the most acute warning signs involve nerve damage.

The health body explains: “When your blood sugar levels are running high, your body will try to flush excess sugar out of your blood through the urine.

“As a result, your body will need more fluids to rehydrate itself. Drinking water can help the body with flushing out some of the glucose in the blood.”

It adds: “Just a word of caution to be sensible with drinking water; water intoxication is possible if a number of litres of water are drunk in a short space of time.”

It is also important to monitor your intake of certain foods because they can cause blood sugar levels to soar.