E3 2021: When is E3? Date, schedule, Xbox and Nintendo conferences

E3 2021 is just around the corner, with the blockbuster gaming expo making a comeback after a hiatus in 2020. Last year E3 was cancelled – along with many other in-person events – due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the iconic exhibition is now making a comeback as a digital-only show in 2021, with plenty of big names taking part.
E3 2021 kicks off on Saturday June 12 and runs until Tuesday June 15.
Here is the full E3 2021 schedule…
E3 2021 SCHEDULE – JUNE 12
• Guerrilla Collective Showcase – 4pm UK time
• Wholesome Direct – 6pm UK time
• Ubisoft Forward – 8pm UK time
• Gearbox Entertainment – TBA start time
• Devolver Digital – TBA start time
E3 2021 SCHEDULE – JUNE 13
• Xbox + Bethesda Games Showcase – 6pm UK time
• Square Enix Showcase – 8.15pm UK time
• PC Gaming Show – TBA start time
• Warner Bros event – TBA start time
E3 2021 SCHEDULE – JUNE 14
• Future Games Show – 12am UK time
• Capcom event – TBA start time
• Take-Two Interactive event – TBA start time
E3 2021 SCHEDULE – JUNE 15
• Nintendo E3 2021 Direct – 5pm UK time
