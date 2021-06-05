Newslanes Community

Elvis: Linda Thompson's incredible life after The King, celebrity husbands and famous sons

Elvis: Linda Thompson’s incredible life after The King, celebrity husbands and famous sons

In 1980 she met Olympic Decathlon gold medallist and world record holder Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn). At the time, he was a major international star, businessman and Playgirl cover model.

They married on January 5, 1981. Two sons followed, Brandon and Brody Jenner. 

The marriage ended in 1986 but both sons became famous in their own right on shows like The Hills. 

Before transitioning to Caitlyn, Bruce, of course, went on to marry his third wife Kris Jenner and became involved in the biggest reality TV show of all time. Brody also appeared regularly in seasons 8-11 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside his step-sisters Khloe, Kim and Kourtney, and half-sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Brandon followed his mother’s footsteps into the music business with his wife Leah.

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Entertainment Feed

