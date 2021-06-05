Freeview joins Sky and Virgin Media with four great new FREE channels to watch

Sky, Virgin and Freesat users were recently treated to four new channels and now Freeview is joining the party. The popular free-to-watch platform has just added a swathe of extra content from the newly launched GREAT! network which features blockbuster movies and classic TV shows. The new channels, that are available right now on Freeview, include GREAT! movies, GREAT! movies classic, GREAT! movies action, and GREAT! tv.

At launch, customers will be able to watch hits such as Blade Runner 2049, starring Ryan Gosling and Ridley Scott’s sci-fi epic Prometheus featuring Michael Fassbender.

There’s also classics available including the Oscar-winning musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, Oliver!, the classic Hitchcock thriller Psycho, and Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn in Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.

Those who fancy an evening of nostalgia-packed entertainment can also tune into GREAT! tv, which features shows such as Murder, She Wrote, Charlie’s Angels, Starsky & Hutch, Hart to Hart, and classic Who Wants to Be A Millionaire.