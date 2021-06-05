How to prevent gnat bites – the 4 tips

Gnats are often mistaken for mosquitos but they’re much smaller and so are their bites. Gnats are about 0.6cm long and some species of gnats bite humans to suck their blood and make eggs. The bites normally aren’t serious, but it’s better to avoid them if you can. Express.co.uk reveals how to identify, prevent and treat gnat bites.

Gnat season is upon us in the UK and these tiny flying pests are out to bite you.

Gnat bites aren’t normally serious and people rarely suffer from serious allergic reactions after being bitten, but they can pass on bacteria and cause infections.

Gnat bites often look similar to mosquito bites – according to the NHS, being bitten by a gnat usually causes small, red lumps that can be painful and very itchy, and can sometimes swell up alarmingly.

Some people may also develop fluid-filled blisters and you might notice bleeding where the gnat bit you.

