Kate Middleton and Prince Charles' 'tactile' body language shows 'unexpected affection'

Some cues found in Kate and Charles’ body language could suggest a similar relationship between them.
The expert stated their easy rapport could suggest they have a more affectionate family relationship in private.
“The way that Kate performed her hug with ease and confidence suggested she and Charles might have grown a warmer relationship than expected behind the scenes,” she continued.
Although rare, Judi commented on a small number of occasions where the royals have hinted at a closer private relationship.
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More
0 Comments