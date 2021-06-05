Newslanes Community

Logan Paul has no chance of defeating Floyd Mayweather, says boxing legend

“This dude (Paul) is a YouTube sensation. Floyd boxes. 

“And not only does Floyd box, Floyd was one of the best. Floyd was one of the best, pound-for-pound, for a long time. 

“Boxers couldn’t hit him. How’s a non-boxer gonna hit him?

Jones also said that, with Logan taking a mismatch against a legend like Mayweather, and Logan’s brother Jake taking a fight with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, the days of the two YouTuber siblings fighting in novelty matchups are now gone, and the bouts will only get more serious from now on.

