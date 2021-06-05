Meghan Markle’s Suits co-star Patrick J Adams shares baby news ‘A whole new era’

Actor Patrick J Adams, 39, and his wife Troian Bellisario, 35, have welcomed their second baby. Adams starred opposite Markle in several seasons of the hit legal drama Suits and even attended her wedding to Prince Harry.

The couple shared the news on social media yesterday as they were inundated with support.

Their new daughter Elliot Rowena Adams was born on Saturday, May 15.

Bellisario wrote on Instagram: “Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances.

“A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love.”

