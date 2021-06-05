New Elden Ring trailer getting Summer Game Fest reveal? Keighley drops tease

Elden Ring is one of the most highly anticipated games on the horizon, despite not much being known about it. Since being revealed at E3 2019 word on Elden Ring has gone quiet, with no further official trailers being showcased by FromSoftware or Bandai Namco. We have seen a leaked trailer emerge earlier this year, but this is yet to get officially showcased.

However, all of this could be about to change very soon.

Rumour has it Elden Ring could get showcased at Summer Game Fest, with fans piecing together the clues that hint at a major update.

Back in December of last year a tweet about The Game Awards from Twtter account @9_volt_ went viral.

The tweet, which had over 5,000 retweets and more than 37,000 likes, shows Keighley looking like he’s trapped inside some sort of sci-fi cage.