Putin accuses US of trying to contain Russia ahead of Biden summit – 'They have issue'

Speaking at an economic forum in St. Petersburg, the Russian president said relations between Washington and Moscow are “extremely low”. “We don’t have any issues with the U.S.” he said.

“But it has an issue with us. It wants to contain our development and publicly talks about it.

“Economic restrictions and attempts to influence our country’s domestic politics, relying on forces they consider their allies inside Russia, stem from that.”

The comments come as Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden prepare for a summit on June 16 in which they will discuss arms control, the Covid-19 pandemic, global conflicts and climate change.

He added: “You know what the problem is? I will tell you as a former citizen of the former Soviet Union.

“What is the problem of empires — they think that they are so powerful that they can afford small errors and mistakes.