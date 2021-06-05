Newslanes Community

Take Aim with Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2

Incoming message from Control: Raven, please prepare for immediate mission deployment. Yes, it’s finally time to take aim with new modern warfare shooter, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2, launching today on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The latest entry in the best-selling first-person sniping franchise, this eagerly awaited sequel promises to take the series to new heights (and lengths!) with a host of new features, not least of all, the further-than-ever extreme-range sniping. With many targets now over 1000m away, the dramatic single-player campaign promises to challenge even the most proficient FPS fans! Trigger fingers at the ready…

Step into the military boots of Raven, sniper assassin, as he embarks on a new series of contracts in a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Tasked with a seemingly impossible task, your mission is to topple an insidious criminal syndicate led by the region’s corrupt President, Bibi Rashida.

Guided by advanced intel, you’ll need to navigate 5 distinct sandbox-style regions to complete 21 varied (but equally lethal) contract targets. To aid you in your assignment, you’ll have access to the most powerful sniper rifles in existence, able to take out hostiles with utmost precision, as well as a wide selection of pistols, assault rifles, and shotguns, not to mention a variety of gadgets and explosives to boot.

With every contract posing its own unique challenge, you’ll need to fully customise your loadout to ensure it’s optimised for the job at hand. Missions can be completed in several ways, with a series of rewards for achieving all objectives. Earn cash and experience points to upgrade your arsenal, unlock new skills… and ultimately, become the Ghost Warrior!

Also releasing today alongside SGW Contracts 2, is the first in a series of influencer themed DLC drops. Top FPS streamer, Shroud, has worked with the development studio, CI Games, to release his very own DLC package, containing an exclusive Sniper Rifle, tuned to his unique style of play, in addition to a branded weapon skin.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 is out now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. Check out the brand-new launch trailer above for a taste of the stealth-based danger on offer, or head straight to the store page for mission briefing.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 marks the most challenging entry to the acclaimed series yet, introducing extreme long-range sniping with targets over 1000m away. Featuring a dramatic single-player campaign set in modern day Middle East, experience high-pressure tactical combat, deep inside enemy territory. Take on the role of Raven, Contract Sniper Assassin, as he embarks on a new series of contracts in a lawless region of the Middle East, located along the Lebanese and Syrian borders. Tasked with a seemingly impossible task, your mission is to topple an insidious criminal syndicate and bring them to justice. EXTREME-RANGE SNIPING Series veterans are in for a challenge, as Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 demands a new level of skill, focus, and precision, with many targets now over a 1000m away – a first for the series. NEXT – LEVEL REALISM Developed by the same studio behind the original game, Contracts 2 pushes new boundaries with its hyper-realistic sniping experience; master a wide arsenal of weaponry based on realistic military equipment; explore vast terrains with an enhanced level of detail; and confront the series’ most lifelike enemies to date. PLAN YOUR ASSAULT Equipped with all-new equipment, each highly replayable contract can be completed in a variety of ways. Replay the mission with a different approach to complete all objectives, ready to spend your earnings on improved gadgets and weaponry. UPGRADED VISUALS Contracts 2 introduces new levels of fidelity, with optimized visuals, improved FPS, and an enhanced game engine, resulting in the best looking entry to the series yet. Pull off ultra realistic stealth kills, captured in viscerally graphic detail thanks to the cinematic bullet cam.

Author: Ryan Hill, Marketing Lead, Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2
This post originally appeared on Xbox Wire

