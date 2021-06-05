Newslanes Community

Newslanes

Tom Kerridge weight loss: The simple change to his diet that saved his life

80views
80
13 shares, 80 points
Tom Kerridge weight loss: The simple change to his diet that saved his life

The chef explained that adding foods that are high in protein make the recipes a success.

Make sure you include vegetables, tinned beans, eggs and dairy products, which Tom called his “dopamine heroes”.

Although it’s essential to cut out sugar, the chef explained that you can still enjoy some treats like dark chocolate while losing weight.

He also recommended eating lots of fish, and fruit.“Oily fish such as salmon, sea bass, trout, tuna, sardines and mackerel are high in omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D,” he explained.

Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed
Read More

, , , , , ,

0 Comments

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in