UFO sightings: Report says ‘alien spacecraft’ theory can’t be ruled out – covers 20 years

The brief relates to flying objects sighted by members of the US military over the past 20 years. It explains how more than 120 sightings did not involve US military or governmental spacecraft, according to the New York Times.

The “only conclusive finding” is that navy pilots may have encountered secret US government technology in operation.

An unclassified paper being shown to Congress on June 25 will provide “few other firm conclusions”.

The New York Times report about the findings explained that theories involving “alien spacecraft” could not be ruled out.

It read: “Senior officials briefed on the intelligence conceded that the very ambiguity of the findings meant the government could not definitively rule out theories that the phenomena observed by military pilots might be alien spacecraft.”