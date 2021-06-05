The annual festival of all things Warhammer video games is back and it’s bigger and better than ever. Our showcase this year was full of world premieres, game announcements, and new content for your favourite Warhammer video games – oh, and a few deals too with up to 75% off savings over on Xbox Store and Windows PC Store.

Also, we have Free Play Days for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members featuring Inquisitor Martyr, Chaosbane, and Mechanicus all available to try for free this weekend. Meanwhile, over on the Windows 10 Store, there are no less than three brand-new and recently added games as well as more offers to be had on many more Warhammer titles.

Let’s deep dive into the news, reveals, and updates for the Warhammer Skulls Festival to find out more:

Warhammer Skulls Showcase Recap

World premieres, announcements, and reveals for Warhammer video games on Xbox and Windows 10 have been revealed. Find out more below and catch up on the Showcase here in case you missed it.

[embedded content]

Warhammer: Vermintide 2 – Chaos Wastes, New Career Announce, and Skulls Keep

Chaos Wastes has launched today! A huge new and free expansion to Vermintide 2, it features new weapons, environments, and enemies — the expansion nearly doubles the size of the base game. It also features a new loot system and character progression options so definitely make sure you check out this amazing new content. Everyone starts with the same gear and it’s the perfect time to jump in.

Also announced and coming soon to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, is the new career for Kerillian – the Sister of the Thorn, check out the new trailer. Finally, revel in the glory of Khorne with the keep decked out in Skulls and pick up your unique Skull portrait frame during the Skulls festival. Vermintide 2 is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X with Xbox Game Pass

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Dan Abnett Writer Reveal

Coming soon for Xbox One, Xbox Serires X|S, and Windows PC is Warhammer 40,000: Darktide! Following in the footsteps of the successful Vermintide series, you and three friends can dive deep into the bowels of a Hive City that is falling to Chaos.

[embedded content]

Darktide offers up dark and visceral co-op action with multiple playable characters available from launch, each with their own playstyles and weapon options. Today, Fatshark revealed the involvement of Dan Abnett, the best-selling comic and novel writer across Warhammer, Marvel, and other big franchises, in the storyline development of the game. Plus some new gameplay shots to enjoy. See what he has to say about building the world of Darktide below and we’ll have more details to share about this exciting game soon. Coming soon to Xbox Series S|X, Xbox Game Pass and Windows 10

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade – New Trailer Reveal

Coming soon to Windows PC Store is Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade. Check out the awesome new CGI trailer that was just revealed in the Showcase for the first time. Lost Crusade allows players to take control of iconic Warhammer 40,000 heroes and battle against the forces of Chaos. Watch out for huge events and updates launching for Skulls including the ability to customise your Imperial Knight!

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – New Game Launch

Launched just last week is Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground – you can still take advantage of its launch discount over the Skulls festival week. Become the commander of one of the extraordinary factions of Warhammer Age of Sigmar, a world of legends, heroes, hellish creatures, and fearsome battles.

In this exciting new game, you lead your highly customisable force in this dynamic and spectacular turn-based strategy game packed with fast-paced warfare.

[embedded content]

Explore all the routes in Storm Ground’s non-linear campaign. During each new playthrough of this roguelike game, overcome new odds to find unique units and equipment. Victories allow you to collect and upgrade new types of units, powerful equipment, and unlock devastating skills.

Choose between three distinct, customisable factions from launch, Maggotkin, Stormcast Eternals, and Nighthaunt and build your legendary army and defy other players in awesome duels in multiplayer, with full PC and console multiplayer cross play available. Available now on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Necromunda: Hired Gun – Out Now with Special Skulls Skin Set

Just launched this week is this incredibly fast paced first-person shooter set on the Warhammer 40,000 world of Necromunda. Introduce yourself at Martyr’s End, the hub of all things bounty-hunting. Choose your contract, prepare your loadout, and head out with your canine best friend, a pet Cyber Mastiff, to track down targets across one of the several despicable areas of the Hive.

[embedded content]

Exclusively during Skulls, you can claim the Corsair Skin pack to customize your character in the coolest garb. Available now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S

Blood Bowl 3 – First Look at Gameplay and the Elven Union Reveal

Blood Bowl 3 has announced it will be coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S in February 2022. In today’s showcase we revealed a first look at gameplay and revealed the Elven Union team for the first time in Blood Bowl 3. Blood Bowl 3 will be faithful to the rules of the newest Blood Bowl tabletop edition, which includes the addition of the passing ability and the ability to jump over prone players. Check out the trailer below!

[embedded content]

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector – Sisters of Battle Announced

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector comes to Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC in July 2021. Set on the desolate battlefields of the 41st Millennium, the fast-paced, battle-scale combat combines with turn-based strategy mechanics to immerse players in the 20 mission Devastation of Baal campaign. This much anticipated game gives control of Blood Angels and Tyranid units in the exciting skirmish mode and asynchronous and hot seat multiplayer. Announced to celebrate Warhammer Skulls are that the Sisters of Battle will also be joining alongside the Blood Angels.

[embedded content]

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena – Gameplay Reveal

The Warhammer Skulls Showcase also included the first ever gameplay reveal for Soul Arena. Soul Arena represents the next generation of multiplayer auto-battler games where you collect units to fight for you in epic battles against other players. Outsmart your opponents, create your own strategies and be victorious!

Four players take turns facing each other on a battlefield, where they select and arrange the units they want for their army. All fighting is done automatically. Turn after turn each player builds their army stronger and stronger.

Before entering a match players pick their captains, each with their own certain traits that makes them unique. This can be having more health, being richer from the start or having the ability to put more units on the battlefield than others.

Each unit is a part of a faction and a class and if you manage to pair units from the same faction or from the same class, your army will get a synergy bonus to make them even stronger! Watch out for more news on Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Soul Arena, coming soon to Windows PC.

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower – Shadows Over Hammarhal Expansion

As part of Skulls, Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower has launched on Windows PC with optimized graphics and a totally free campaign expansion – Shadows Over Hammerhal. This expansion includes 35 new environments, 10 new enemies, and a new hero – The Evocator Prime, so go and check it out.

Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, Teef – World Premiere

More big news from the Warhammer Skulls Showcase as we announced a brand-new from the developers of Guns, Gore, and Cannoli comes a new 2D action-packed platformer, Warhammer 40,000: Shootas, Blood, and Teef. Coming to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S next year you can run and gun your way through the hive city of Luteus, smash anyone standing in your way (even other Orks!) and get your revenge.

Play as one of four classes, each with their own unique toolkit and playstyle and choose from over twenty weapons from multiple categories. The game features both online and local co-op modes, plus versus multiplayer with game modes like deathmatch and king of the hill.

[embedded content]

Talisman: Digital Edition – Launches on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Experience the world of Talisman as it comes to Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S! Enter a land filled with perilous quests, fearsome enemies, and tough challenges to create an adventure you’ll never forget. Choose from a roster of characters who have unique strengths, weaknesses, and special abilities. Select your adventurer carefully as their skills could be the key to you getting your hands on the mighty Crown of Command, a magical artifact that holds the power to destroy all rivals and make you the true ruler of the kingdom. Your adventure to attain the Crown of Command won’t be an easy one though. You’ll need courage, patience, and some good dice rolls to survive the dangers you will face. Deadly monsters, tricky traps and magical disasters will try to stop you at every turn!

Talisman: Digital Edition is the officially licensed digital version of the classic fantasy adventure board game, Talisman. Using the 4th Revised Edition rules, choose from 16 characters and venture out on a perilous journey to be the first to claim the Crown of Command. Available now for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S!

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest – New Warlord, Fortress, and Event for Skulls

As part of Skulls players can enjoy a full week of content and surprises including a new Warlord – Karanak The Hound of Vengeance (Legendary Hero). Use your champions to battle him, get points and prizes and unlock a new Dragonbone Fortress skin & new equipment for your hero. Compete for the victory to also get access to new buffs and advantages for your army.

Players will be able to use their loot to claim the Skulltaker for their army and craft valuable rewards and brand-new equipment including a Bloodletter style helmet and a set of Khorne themed gauntlets! The game now also supports Japanese and Korean and is available on Windows 10

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus – New Free Weapon and Free Play Days

In honour of the Warhammer Skulls Festival, a new weapon, the ‘Xenarite Macrostubber’ has been added to Mechanicus as a free update. An arguably heretical version of the Macrostubber, this weapon combines a tenuous understanding of Necron gauss technology and the raw power of the ancient pattern pistol to deadly effect. Mechanicus will also be part of Free Play Days this weekend. Available now on Xbox One

The Horus Heresy: Legions – New Warlord

Horus Heresy: Legions will launch an exclusive collectable warlord card – Ar’gakhol Goreborn, Daemon Lord of Khorne alongside a new PVE Boss raid for the popular TCG – all to celebrate Skulls. Also make sure to keep an eye out for Skulls inspired limited content such as alternate art versions of warlords and collector’s card backs! Play now on Windows PC

Space Hulk: Tactics – New Genestealer Skins

The awesome boardgame adaptation will feature two new hive fleet skins for Gorgon and Kronos to celebrate Skulls Play now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC.

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Skulls In-game Event

Track down daemon engines using a powerful eye implant. When equipped, this eye implant marks these enemies with a skull icon. Players can unlock the enchantments on the powerful implant by killing these daemon engines. The game is also free to play for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members as part of Free Play Days. Play now on Xbox One

Warhammer Combat Cards – New to Windows PC

The popular card-battler game launches to Windows PC for the first time during the Warhammer Skulls Festival! Launching with a bang, the game is running the largest event in WCC history – three live events, new gameplay, and an amazing array of new cosmetics & units, all in honour of Skulls. Play now on Windows PC.

As well as all the dedicated Warhammer games, there’s also some fantastic content for Skulls in these famous and huge games.

World of Tanks: Blitz – Space Marine Tanks

As part of Skulls, World of Tanks Blitz gives the players a chance to embrace the grim dark atmosphere of Warhammer 40,000’s universe. With three special bundles featuring the iconic Space Marines combat vehicles and unique avatars available in the in-game Store. Bearing the colors of the Ultramarines Legion, the Vindicator tank destroyer and Predator heavy tank are ready to lead the charge and raze the enemies to the ground.

The Vindicator and Predator will come with two legendary camos each: the golden yellow of the Imperial Fists or the deep green of the Dark Angels. To complete the Warhammer 40,000 warrior look there are two unique avatars, The Imperial Aquila avatar is a perfect choice to prove loyalty to the Imperium of Man. And the Primaris Intercessor avatar featuring a fearless Ultramarine will strike fear into enemies. But be quick as the bundles will only be available from June 3 to 10. Available now on Windows PC.

World of Warships – 40k Chaos & Imperium Ship Skins

World of Warships PC and World of Warships Legends are letting players to enjoy Warhammer 40,000 content as part of the Skulls Festival. During the festival, players will be able to get their hands on two DLCs, Chaos and Imperium, with ship skins and unique commanders to lead them into battle, as well as some bonus camouflages and bonuses on other ships. Available now on Windows PC and Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

Phew! That’s a motherlode of new awesome Warhammer content! Don’t forget, you can check it all, and grab some great deals, out on the dedicated Warhammer Skulls Festival landing page over on Xbox and Windows 10. Thanks for reading!