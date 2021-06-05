Where The Paddingtons are now from Post Malone to building sites

We all remember iconic Hull band The Paddingtons who rode the crest of the noughties rock and roll wave – but where are they now?

Part of the New Yorkshire movement spearheaded by Arctic Monkeys in the mid-noughties, their effortlessly cool look and husky voices had them branded heartthrobs and rock stars at the same.

The five lads made it big with songs from Some Old Girl, Tommy’s Disease, and perhaps their most recogniseable track – Panic Attack.

They even released and promoted their third album on the back of their own label.

Despite their vast collection of hits and albums, the band sadly disappeared after their EP The Lady Boy Tapes.

The band made a comeback at the Humber Street Sesh in 2014, but what else have they been doing?

We have taken a look at how the rise and fall of the bandmates has effected their life in 2021.

Stuee Bevan

Stuee was best known for strumming on his guitar.

But his famous name wasn’t always as it is now. He was born as Martin Hines and changed it to Stuee for the stage.

He started out playing with the band at the likes of the Welly Club and The New Adelphi Club before they made it big.

A world away from the stage, Stuee is now a dad to twin boys, and resides in Margate, near Kent.

So he spends much of his time being a dad or sharing pictures of his latest exotic getaway.

Despite having a Twitter profile, he hasn’t been active on it for over four years.

But we do know he still has a hand in music; he owns his own record store named Sun Wax Records.

The record store sells originals, edits, and re-issues from disco, electronic, global funk, and more.

Tom Atkin

Tom is arguably the most popular band member.

The founder of the band and front man went on to launch his solo career with track Lil F**er released in November of last year.

His success took him away from Hull and he now has a home in North London where he is very much still involved with music.

The indie-rocker plans on releasing an album next year which he has been working on throughout the past year.

The singer has confessed over the years that he had such a long break from music due to self doubt.

After working on himself he made a comeback and began to fall in love with his passion again.

And he is also now a dad to his nine-year-old daughter, and a self-confessed Post Malone fan.

He often shares photographs with his 347,000 Instagram of life as a dad and a musician.

In a recent interview with NME, Tom said: “Lockdown just made me realise that I should probably be concentrating on the things that are important to me. For the past 10 years I’ve had a weird relationship with music.

“There was never really an end to the Paddingtons, and I like to think there’ll never be an end.”

Could the band be making a post-lockdown comeback?

Josh Hubbard

Josh Hubbard is another who just couldn’t give up his love of music after leaving the band.

In 2011, the guitarist was at a party in Los Angeles where he met singer and songwriter Michael Ian Cummings at a party.

The pair hit it off and formed band Skaters along with Noah Rubin, Dan Burke, and Tommy Allen.

And he continued his music career in the US with the New York band from 2012 for five years.

The band went their separate ways in 2017.

As for what he is up to now – well, he’s pretty private and keeps his social media for close people only.

Lloyd Dobbs

Lloyd is still a Hull man through and through, and has kept his thick accent.

He is often seen sharing what is happening in and around the area, whilst supporting those in the community who need it the most.

Just over a month ago he was chatting to Humber Street Sesh about his former performances on the stage with The Paddingtons.

He smiled as he reminisced on the good times, but had a Jackie Weaver-style moment when his partner interrupted the video call.

Speaking about working alongside his brother, Lloyd said: “He is the best drummer in Hull.

“He knows his instrument. He’s a proper musician. I love him.”

Day to day he gets involved in helping young musicians get out there through learning programmes.

At university he studied youth and justice work and he got on board with charities and helping young people.

Grant Dobbs

Grant was the drummer of the group.

And, of course, he played alongside his brother Lloyd.

Grant has certainly switched up his lifestyle; he now works in construction and spends his days out on the site.

His role is officially a thermal insulation engineer.

Grant is also heavily involved in charity work and sells band t-shirts to raise proceeds for Tonic Music.

The charity help raise funds for people struggling with their mental health.

