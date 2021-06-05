Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 release date update: 2022 launch teased ahead of E3 Direct

Following the announcement of the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct, Toto quoted the tweet revealing the upcoming Direct from the Nintendo of America account and simply wrote: “Z2 22”.

Rumours had previously claimed that Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 could launch in either 2021 or 2022.

But either way we hopefully won’t have too long to wait to find out for certain, with BoTW 2 potentially featuring during the upcoming E3 Direct.

Earlier this year Legend of Zelda series producer Eiji Aonuma said more news would be coming on Breath of the Wild 2 in 2021, and what better time to do that then during the E3 Direct.

In the February Direct Aonuma-san said: “Development is proceeding smoothly, and we should be able to bring you some new information this year.

“For now, we’ll have to ask you to wait just a bit longer.”

