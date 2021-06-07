BAFTAs 2021 viewers blast 'woke' ceremony: 'It was stomach-churning nonsense'

The BAFTA TV Awards took place in London with the stars of the small screen gracing the red carpet at the paired-back ceremony amid the coronavirus pandemic. Richard Ayoade hosted the event which was later criticised by some on social media.

Viewers took to Twitter to slam the British Academy of Film and Television Arts for having a “woke” agenda.

They claimed the ceremony had been “totally politicised”.

This year the academy celebrated its most diverse list of winners.

However, some said the organisation should be renamed the “WAFTAS” or “Woke Academy”.

