“I’ve lost between two and a half and three stone. I was big,” he explained.

Speaking about his diet, he said: “It’s lots of greens, lots of juice and lots of walking. Swimming is good.

“You’ve got to eat no sugar and drink hardly any alcohol… all the stuff you like.

“You can’t Hobnob your way through the day,” he joked.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Life and Style Feed

Read More