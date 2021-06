Bond raised to $600K for woman charged in 5-year-old's death

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Theresa Balboa appeared in court for the first time in Harris County on Monday.

On Monday, a judge increased her bond to $ 100,000 for the assault case. Her existing bond for a charge of tampering with evidence, in particular a human corpse, in connection with Samuel’s death remains at $ 500,000, bringing her total bond to $ 600,000.

Prosecutors requested a higher bond saying Balboa was a flight risk. She’s charged with tampering with evidence, namely a corpse, in the death of a child believed to be Samuel Olson.

Prior to the investigation into Samuel’s death, Balboa was out on bond for assault with intent – impeding breath for a November 2020 case, where the complainant was Samuel’s father, Dalton.

Balboa had been dating Dalton when his son disappeared. She was transported back to Houston from the Jasper County Jail on Friday.

Samuel’s body was found inside a Jasper motel room last Tuesday. According to court documents, Balboa was also inside that room when police entered.

An autopsy by the medical examiner will positively identify the child and provide information on how the child died.

“They’re going to learn what was his cause of death and then they’re going to decide was it an accidental death? Was it a homicide?” said ABC News Legal Expert Steve Shellist.

Over the weekend, we also heard from Balboa’s ex-boyfriend, whom she was with for about 10 years. They have two daughters, but Balboa no longer has custody of them. Alex Rizo shared his disbelief about what the mother of his children is accused of.

“I’ve known that girl for a long time and I know that she’s had problems. I know that she’s had a difficult life, but you never think, I would never have thought something of this magnitude would ever happen,” Rizo said.

Authorities believe Balboa was on her way to Louisiana when she was arrested in Jasper and consider her a flight risk.

She did not appear in court on Friday when her bond was set at $ 500,000.

A preliminary autopsy for Samuel was expected to be completed Monday afternoon, but it will not be released to the public.

