On being a part of the show for eight years, she added: “I’m very lucky, ridiculously lucky.

“I keep on going, ‘Wait, are you sure you want me to come back? Tess, am I allowed to stand next to you?’

“No, I love it,” she continued, adding she was “very grateful” to still be there.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One later this year.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Celebrity News Feed