Dr Chris shares four early signs of Alzheimer’s disease – 'good to know early'

Alzheimer’s disease is a progressive condition, which means symptoms develop gradually over many years and eventually become more severe. But spotting signs early can help people and their family be more prepared for any lifestyle changes that might ensue. Appearing on This Morning, Dr Chris shared four early indicators to spot.

"They're good to know early so you have time to plan, organise finances, a care home…" Dr Chris continued: "Go discuss it with your GP. Say you think there's a possibility it's early Alzheimer's. "You'll then be referred to a specialist." The exact cause of Alzheimer's is not fully understood, but a number of things could increase your risk of developing the condition.

The NHS says these include: increasing age

a family history of the condition

untreated depression, although depression can also be one of the symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease

lifestyle factors and conditions associated with cardiovascular disease The health body advises the first sign is usually minor memory problems. It lists further symptoms as: confusion, disorientation and getting lost in familiar places

difficulty planning or making decisions

problems with speech and language

problems moving around without assistance or performing self-care tasks

personality changes, such as becoming aggressive, demanding and suspicious of others

hallucinations (seeing or hearing things that are not there) and delusions (believing things that are untrue)

low mood or anxiety

The NHS further advises: “There’s currently no cure for Alzheimer’s disease, but medicines are available that can help relieve some of the symptoms. “Various other types of support are also available to help people with Alzheimer’s live as independently as possible, such as making changes to your home environment so it’s easier to move around and remember daily tasks. “Psychological treatments such as cognitive stimulation therapy may also be offered to help support your memory, problem solving skills and language ability.” Some ways Alzheimer’s disease could be prevented are: There’s no known way to prevent the condition, but there are things you can do to reduce your risk: stopping smoking and cutting down on alcohol

eating a healthy, balanced diet and maintaining a healthy weight

staying physically fit and mentally active

