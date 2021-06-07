Fortnite event time: When is the Fortnite live event coming out, is it before Season 7?

Epic Games are launching a massive update this week, and gamers want to know more about what is being planned for the traditional Fortnite live event. The release of Season 6 saw a change in the usual schedule, and thing could be running a little differently again this week.
Fortnite Season 5 ended with some unique differences, with Epic Games offering a single-player intromission for gamers to enjoy at their own leisure. They also made it possible to watch the finale of the Fortnite Season 5 Zero Crisis on release day, another big change.
Previous seasons have seen Epic Games host massive Fortnite events across all servers, with gamers having to jump in at an exact time to catch everything.
Some of these have been interactive, while others have been for pure visual fun, including some that have brought music to the world of Battle Royale.
But with the end of Fortnite Season 6 scheduled for Tuesday, June 8, Epic Games is still keeping most of its secrets to itself.
From what has been shared so far, Aliens will be invading during Fortnite Season 7, with some gamers finding themselves being abducted during live matches.
A host of teasers have also been shared by Epic this week, which appear to be news bulletins being shared by the Aliens.
One post covering the use of Glasses reads: “When placed onto the face, this strange plastic device seemed to make us appear as unrecognizable. More testing required.”
This suggests that a Superman crossover could be coming to the game, which would fit the Alien theme.
Another post from the Aliens discussing milk cartons adds: “The creatures of the Island seem to use this strange, flimsy holding device to consume their… bone modification liquid?
“Fascinating indeed. Full data upload – 6.8.2021.”
So how will this all fit in with Season 7 and a possible Fortnite event to kick start everything on Tuesday?
WHAT TIME IS THE FORTNITE LIVE EVENT?
The next Fortnite live event has not been confirmed yet by Epic Games, meaning we have to do a little bit of guesswork.
Based on the previous season, Epic could choose to release a big in-game trailer or a new solo mission as the next Fortnite Event.
This means the Fortnite event time will be tied to when servers go back online for Season 7, which is expected to happen at around 9am BST.
So for now, gamers should plan for the next Fortnite event to be happening around 9am BST on Tuesday, June 8.
This remains a prediction for now and there is a good chance we will be learning more about Fortnite Season 7 very soon.
Gamers have been busy solving puzzles based on a new audio teaser shared on social media by the Fortnite team.
And by following the clues, it looks like something is going to be happening at 5pm BST on June 7.
This could offer the final piece of the puzzle and confirm what will be happening during the start of Fortnite Season 7.
And with the new season scheduled to kick off on June 8, Epic Games doesn’t have a lot of time to share more information.
So it will be worth tracking the latest Fortnite teasers and finding out what is being planned next, with the new clue coming between 4pm BST and 6pm BST, on June 7.
While we don’t know how big the Fortnite event will be for the start of Season 7, we do know that Epic is planning some big changes on PC.
It has been revealed that the PC Battle Royale experience is getting a visual upgrade, with the development team telling fans this week:
“Starting with Chapter 2 Season 7, if you play with your “Quality Presets” option set to Epic, you’ll notice that both Battle Royale and Creative modes benefit from improved Storm and cloud effects, as well as enhanced simulations for smoke and liquid. What’s that mean? Expect cooler-looking explosion, fire, and Slurp effects!
“Speaking of cool, the changes will include improved postprocessing features for bloom and lens flares, as well as improved shadow quality!
“Because of these upgrades, Epic settings will require higher device specifications to run with optimal performance. High settings will become the equivalent of the pre-v17.00 Epic settings, so your experience with High settings may change depending on your specifications.”
Author:
This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed
0 Comments