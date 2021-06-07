Fortnite season 7 COUNTDOWN: Date, time, leaks, live event, servers, Alien Battle Pass

Fortnite season 7 release date and start time is fast approaching. Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite season 7 will have a release date of Tuesday June 8, and from the looks of it the next Battle Pass will have an aliens theme. The promotional material for Fortnite season 7 has the tagline “they’re coming”, while teaser images posted on the Fortnite Twitter account all hint at an ET theme too.

The teaser images show alien weaponry that will be coming in Fortnite season 7, along with what looks like a spaceship beam in the background and a cryptic alien language.

This spaceship beam has already been seen in-action in-game with players in matches reporting seeing other characters get beamed up into the sky mid-way through a Battle Royale battle.

The Fortnite ARG marketing for season 7 has also seen “they’re coming” posters pop-up in real-life locations around the world with influencers also getting cryptic packages in the post about alien phenomena.

In the run-up to the Fortnite season 7 launch a leak has emerged which could reveal the third (and likely final) teaser.

The potentially leaked teaser 3 video shows a silhouette of a city with an alien spaceship beam in the middle.

A crop circle, cow and a mysterious figure have also allegedly been spotted in this video.