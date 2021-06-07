Fortnite season 7 COUNTDOWN: Date, time, leaks, live event, servers, Alien Battle Pass

Fortnite season 7 release date and start time is fast approaching. Epic Games has confirmed that Fortnite season 7 will have a release date of Tuesday June 8, and from the looks of it the next Battle Pass will have an aliens theme. The promotional material for Fortnite season 7 has the tagline “they’re coming”, while teaser images posted on the Fortnite Twitter account all hint at an ET theme too.
The teaser images show alien weaponry that will be coming in Fortnite season 7, along with what looks like a spaceship beam in the background and a cryptic alien language.
This spaceship beam has already been seen in-action in-game with players in matches reporting seeing other characters get beamed up into the sky mid-way through a Battle Royale battle.
The Fortnite ARG marketing for season 7 has also seen “they’re coming” posters pop-up in real-life locations around the world with influencers also getting cryptic packages in the post about alien phenomena.
In the run-up to the Fortnite season 7 launch a leak has emerged which could reveal the third (and likely final) teaser.
The potentially leaked teaser 3 video shows a silhouette of a city with an alien spaceship beam in the middle.
A crop circle, cow and a mysterious figure have also allegedly been spotted in this video.
Apart from this leak, rumours are circulating that a Fortnite season 7 live event could be in the works.
However, so far Epic Games has not confirmed whether there will be a live event to kickstart the new Battle Pass or not.
The last time there was a Fortnite live event at the start of a new event this was announced well in advance.
That event was the Zero Crisis Finale which was available as soon as Fortnite season 6 went live.
If Epic Games follows a similar playbook for Fortnite season 7 then we could see a new live event available on release.
But we’ll have to wait and see whether that turns out to be the case or not.
A start time for Fortnite season 7 hasn’t been announced yet, but with season 6 server downtime began at 6am UK time with the new Battle Pass available to play a few hours later at 8am UK.
If Epic Games ends up not having a big event to mark the end of Fortnite season 6 and start of Fortnite season 7 it wouldn’t be the first time this happened.
Both Fortnite season 1 and season 3 of chapter 2 didn’t have a major story event.
