Fortnite season 7 LEAK: Teaser 3 could have leaked early, watch HERE

The third Fortnite season 7 teaser looks set to drop today, and judging by past reveals it will be posted at 3pm UK time.

And in the run-up to this teaser being officially revealed it looks like it has dropped early.

Fortnite leaker @HYPEX has posted a video of a “possible” season 7 teaser leak.

The teaser shows a dark silhouette of lots of buildings with an alien spaceship beam in the centre.

Closer analysis of the video could show it also has a cow, crop circle and a mysterious figure hidden away in it.

Posting the teaser video @HYPEX tweeted: “*Possible* leaked Season 7 teaser, someone sent me this via email and I have no idea if its real or not, but it does look too good to be fake..

“You can see a cow, someone standing & a crop circle (at 0:10)|”.

Author:

This post originally appeared on Daily Express :: Gaming Feed