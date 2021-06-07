France major u-turn with vaccinated Britons to be welcomed this week

The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) is set to provide more travel advice for Britons looking to visit France “in due course”.

On Friday, France’s Government released a new document called Strategy for Reopening Borders which outlines how British travellers can return to the country for leisure purposes as long as they are fully vaccinated.

It is understood they must have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccination at least two weeks before travel to the country.

The French embassy has outlined the specific vaccines which are accepted by the country, with all three on offer in the UK – Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca and Moderna – currently given the green light.

READ MORE: Holidays 2021: Visit the greatest capes around the world