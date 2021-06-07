Gareth Southgate snubs Jesse Lingard again as England boss picks Euro 2020 replacement

“Basically, all the players that are here will be on that standby list,” the Three Lions boss told a press conference. “So Ben Godfrey, Ben White, Aaron Ramsdale, James Ward-Prowse, Jesse Lingard and Ollie Watkins, they will be the standby players.

“So if we have any injuries then one of them will come in. We can only change the squad on the basis of injuries and obviously those guys will be training with us and will be involved in the matches as well.

“I think that is important to get them into the games, not only because we feel if we have an issue they need to be ready. But they deserve it, their commitment to stay with the group, the respect for their team mates to want to be here, shows what playing for England means to this group of players.”

The inclusion of White bolsters England’s defensive ranks in the absence of Alexander-Arnold and provides additional versatility, with the Brighton centre-back able to do a job in midfield when required.

