Green Party candidate 'sorry' over 'sexist and homophobic' tweets

Ross Peltier, 29, was only selected last week but the party has moved quickly to remove its Batley and Spen candidate due to the “highly offensive” slurs. Dozens of tweets were sent from Mr Peltier’s account between 2010 and 2013, which included a number of homophobic and sexist slights.

But the Green Party had previously described Mr Peltier, a rugby league international, as “a role model for so many”.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live today, the group said it was “a party that champions the rights of LGBTIQA+ people”.

Mr Peltier, who lives with his partner and young children in the constituency, denied being homophobic but has apologised.

In his initial apology on Twitter on Saturday, he said: “A few tweets have come to light from around 10/9 years ago from when I was 19 years of age.

“The language used is not acceptable or appropriate in any way, shape or form. In no way am I homophobic.

“I am sorry if my old tweets have caused harm or upset to anyone.”