Group of Houston Methodist nurses planning walkout today over COVID-19 vaccine job requirement

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — One of the nurses suing Houston Methodist Hospital over its COVID-19 vaccine requirement plans to lead a walkout Monday as she completes her shift.

Jennifer Bridges told ABC13 she does not want to take the vaccine because it does not have full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The vaccine is currently being used in the U.S. under emergency use authorization from the FDA. Pfizer began its full application for full approval last month.

On May 28, a group of 117 Houston Methodist employees sued the hospital system for requiring the COVID-19 vaccine as a condition of employment.

The medical giant has given workers a deadline of receiving the vaccine by June 7, today, or face losing their jobs.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to prevent the hospital group from taking action against the employees.

READ MORE: Medical workers sue Houston Methodist over job requirement to receive COVID vaccine

But Bridges says that unless the courts intervene, today will be her final shift at the Baytown campus. She also claimed she will be suspended for two weeks without pay and eventually terminated.

A protest in support of her and the other employees involved in the lawsuit is planned for 7 p.m. in the parking lot of the Baytown location.

Houston Methodist’s CEO Mark Boom has said it is legal for health care institutions to mandate vaccines, that the vaccine is safe and the best option, and that he stands by the decision.

“I don’t think anyone should ever lose their job just because they do not want to get an injection that they are not comfortable with. They should have at least compromised with us and given us a chance since it is just emergency use authorization right now,” she said.

Bridges had worked at the Baytown campus for 6 and a half years. She says she will start looking for another job if a federal judge does not step in.

READ ALSO: How many people in your area are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.