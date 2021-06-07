How to lose visceral fat: The warm drink proven to shrink belly fat within 12 weeks

Fortunately, you can reduce visceral fat by drinking catechin-enriched green tea, research suggests.

Catechins are plant chemicals that are thought to contribute to the beneficial effects ascribed to tea.

The effects of catechin-enriched green tea on Chinese adults with a high proportion of abdominal visceral fat were evaluated in a study published in the Journal of Functional Foods.

Subjects were randomly assigned to consume daily a beverage containing 609.3 mg of catechins and 68.7 mg caffeine or a control beverage for 12 weeks.

READ MORE: How to get rid of visceral fat: Walking one of the best exercises to burn the belly fat