‘It’s amazing’: Tesco rivals Sainsbury’s with one-hour delivery service – latest update

Tesco has said that the initial trial of its Whoosh delivery service will be available for customers in selected postcodes around its Wolverhampton Willenhall Express store. The supermarket giant will then assess potential opportunities to expand the model nationwide.

Customers will also need to spend £15 on groceries, otherwise Tesco will charge an additional £2 on top of the £5 delivery charge.

Tesco online managing director, Chris Poad said: “Customers are telling us that they would welcome the addition of a 60-minute delivery to their door option as part of our online grocery service.

“We’ll use the pilot to understand how Whoosh could work best for both our customers and our colleagues.”

Taking to social media to share their thoughts, some customers who had managed to make use of the service, explained their experience.