‘It’s amazing’: Tesco rivals Sainsbury’s with one-hour delivery service – latest update

Tesco has said that the initial trial of its Whoosh delivery service will be available for customers in selected postcodes around its Wolverhampton Willenhall Express store. The supermarket giant will then assess potential opportunities to expand the model nationwide.
Customers will also need to spend £15 on groceries, otherwise Tesco will charge an additional £2 on top of the £5 delivery charge.
Tesco online managing director, Chris Poad said: “Customers are telling us that they would welcome the addition of a 60-minute delivery to their door option as part of our online grocery service.
“We’ll use the pilot to understand how Whoosh could work best for both our customers and our colleagues.”
Taking to social media to share their thoughts, some customers who had managed to make use of the service, explained their experience.
One person said: “Super speedy. Ordered and sent out for delivery within 30 minutes.”
Another wrote: “It’s about time Tesco launched something like this, I use Sainsbury’s version and this is well needed, it’s amazing.”
The supermarket giant has also expanded its normal delivery service throughout the pandemic, with 1.5million more slots available for customers.
It has shared plans to add even more slots as it will open more urban fulfilment centres (UFC).
A statement read: “These UFCs will enable us to provide access to more delivery slots for customers with an increased rate of picking – a scalable, efficient option to fulfil ongoing customer demand.”
Tesco also offers a Delivery Savers scheme, where customers pay £7.99 to have access to the best delivery slots.
The service also allows shoppers to book slots up to four weeks in advance.
Customers can also still pick up their groceries via Click + Collect at stores across the country.
The service will cost £1.50 for a minimum order value of £25.
