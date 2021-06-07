Lloyds Bank warning on scam with potentially devastating outcome – 'account cleared out!'

Lloyds Bank is a familiar and trusted name, but cybercriminals are unfortunately exploiting this to target unsuspecting Britons. A recent scam involves an email being sent out to individuals, informing them they need to update their account information. And the consequences of falling for such a message could be significant.

But these websites are just spoofs of the real thing, and serve as a perfect base for fraudsters to harvest data.

Without the individual realising, the information they input into the website can be easily stolen and used for unscrupulous purposes.

This could involve Britons standing to lose large sums of money, or having their identity stolen.

Lloyds Bank took to its social media to confirm this correspondence is a scam.