Roger Federer defended over French Open withdrawal because of Wimbledon 'dream'

“Look, he’s trying to get himself ready to make a run at Wimbledon, which I believe he’s done.

“And a lot of people say he’s Roger Federer. He can do whatever he wants.

“He’s earned this right, and I understand that, but I still don’t like it.”

Announcing his withdrawal from the French Open, Federer said: “After discussions with my team I have decided I will need to pull out of Roland-Garros today.

“After two knee surgeries and over two years of rehabilitation it’s important that I listen to my body and make sure I don’t push myself too quickly on my road to recovery.

“I am thrilled to have gotten three matches under my belt. There is no greater feeling than being back on court.”

