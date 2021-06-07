She Was Stabbed and Left in a Cornfield in 1972. Now There’s an Arrest.

For nearly 50 years, the murder of Julie Ann Hanson, who was 15 when she was stabbed to death and her body was discovered in a cornfield, baffled investigators in a Chicago suburb.

Detectives came and went, chasing leads and a list of potential suspects that never quite panned out.

But then a breakthrough in the unsolved case came last week, when the police in Naperville, Ill., announced that they had arrested a Minnesota man in the 1972 killing.

The man, Barry Lee Whelpley, 76, who lived within a mile of Julie’s home at the time that she was abducted, was taken into custody last Wednesday and charged with three counts of first-degree murder, the authorities said.