Sheridan Smith plays teacher accused of sexual assault in new show

Sherdian Smith will take on another iconic role, as she stars in brand new Channel 5 thriller, Teacher.

In the upcoming TV drama, the 39-year-old actress, plays school educator Jenna who is accused of a drunken sexual encounter with one of her pupils.

Her character is confronted with a series of allegations to which she protests: “I didn’t!”

One pupil accuses Jenna of being “creepy” when they see her talking to one of their classmates.

To get the Hull Live headlines to your inbox, click here, or to get the top GrimsbyLive stories straight to your inbox, click here.

(Image: Channel 5/Daily Mail)

Channel 5 released a synopsis of the upcoming show earlier this year, writing: “With no memory of the night in question, Jenna’s only hope of redemption lies in uncovering the truth about a dark event in her past that returns to haunt her.”

And Epworth-born Sheridan isn’t the only star appearing in the drama; former Emmerdale actor Kelvin Fletcher has also been cast, and My Mad Fat Diary’s Sharon Rooney.

The trailer also sees the character in a nightclub setting with a student while at the end of the first look teaser, it sees an emotional Sheridan as Jenna say: “I can live again and I will.

Talking about the upcoming shows, Sebastian Cardwell, SVP, Deputy Director of Programmes said: “I’m excited to be bringing this wealth of talent to the channel and this trailer only gives a taste of what’s to come from our upcoming Dramas in 2021.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will auto-play soon 8 Cancel

“I can’t wait for audiences to watch them later on this year.”

Sheridan revealed she had finished filming Teacher earlier this year and it is her first acting role since becoming a mother to son Billy, 12 months.

The actress uploaded an snap from the final day of filming to her Instagram in April as she posed with It’s A Sin star David Fleeshman.

The BAFTA and Olivier award-winning entertainer has been sharing behind the scenes snaps with her fans.

Before embarking on this new adventure, Sheridan welcomed her first child, Billy, in May last year with her fiancé Jamie Horn.

Jamie reportedly proposed to Sheridan in May 2018 with a £10,000 ring, and the couple now reside in a rented property in North London.

Author: [email protected] (Lucy Marshall)

This post originally appeared on Hull Live – Celebs & TV