Video: Meet The Hori Flex, A Nintendo Switch Controller Built With Accessibility In Mind

UK distribution for the HORI Flex — the Japanese accessories manufacturer’s accessibility-focused controller — finally began last week and we were fortunate enough to get our hands on a sample of this rather remarkable new device.

This little controller (well, quite sizeable, actually) has been available in Japan since last year, and features a frankly baffling array of options and inputs which enable you to attach a variety of buttons, sensors, sticks and more via 3.5mm jacks to create a totally unique control set-up.

As you’ll see in the video above featuring the lovely Alex-from-Nintendo-Life (full name), this could be as simple as attaching a single button for a specific input, or creating a bespoke control environment tailored to your personal comfort and physical ability. Suddenly, playing one-handed or with your head or feet or any other method you so wish becomes viable, and the world of Switch gaming becomes much more inclusive. Check out the video above for a small sample of the potential this controller opens up for gamers of all abilities.

Alex looks at how the controller can be used for a variety of games, including Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Sonic Mania and several more. And if all that wasn’t enticing enough, the video also features Alex’s rather lovely kitchen (we haven’t been this jealous of an island since dreaming in Animal Crossing), plus shots of prime British feet.

What more could you possibly want of an evening? Grab yourself a beverage and enjoy.

