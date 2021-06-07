Viewers furious as Dame Barbara Windsor left out of BAFTA tributes

BAFTA viewers were not happy as the award show did not honour Dame Barbara Windsor.

During the show a number of stars who were lost in the last year were mentioned in a touching video.

Halfway through the BBC‘s coverage, host Richard Ayoade told people watching at home: “Now it’s time to pause, reflect and remember the people we have sadly lost in the past 12 months.”

Musician Alexis French then began playing Bluebird on the piano as a montage began to play.

Various television stars who have passed away in the last year were included such as Ann Lynn, Larry King, Tony Morris, Frank Windsor and Ronald Pickup.

But it did not mention Dame Barbara, The Mirror reports.

As the montage continued, viewers saw clips of people such as Sabine Schmitz, Des O’Connor CBE, Charlotte Cornwell, Alan Igbon, commentators Peter Alliss and Murray Walker OBE appear on screen.

This was followed by a photo of Big Brother star Nikki Graheme, Tony Armatrading, Alan Curtis, Mark Eden, Archie Lyndhurst and former Coronation Street star Johnny Briggs MBE.

As the video went on, tributes were made to Geoffrey Palmer OBE, Nicola Pagett, Margaret Nolan, Bobby Ball, Charles Beeson, Colin Leventhal and Mahmood Jamal.

The final celebrities shown on screen were Frank Bough, John Sessions, Paul Ritter, Rosalind Knight, Trever Peacock, Dame Diana Rigg DBE and Peaky Blinders actress Helen McCrory OBE.

Dame Barbara Windsor passed away on December 10 last year but was missing from the tributes montage.

Taking to Twitter, many viewers tuning in at home were not happy with her absence.

One person asked: “Did I miss it or did the @BBC just miss off the late Dame Barbara Windsor when paying tribute to those who we have lost this past year on the @BAFTA’s?

“If so, that’s pretty shocking considering she was one of the best actresses the BBC has ever had!” they added.

Another wrote: “Surprised Barbara Windsor wasn’t amongst the tributes #VirginMediaBAFTAs.”

A third viewer claimed: “dame barbra windsor should have been there !! #VirginMediaBAFTAs and a fourth person fumed: “where the hell was barbara windsor ???? #VirginMediaBAFTAs.”

Another asked: “Why did they not include Barbara Windsor #VirginMediaBAFTAs.”

