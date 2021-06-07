Newslanes Community

What channel is NASCAR on? Date and time for Sonoma race

What channel is NASCAR on “TODAY” There is an easy answer for people who are inquiring.

FS1 is the television channel that will be broadcasting the Sunday NASCAR race. Airing the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, on the network.

Fox or FS1 has shown every race thus far in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

What channel is NASCAR on

This weekend’s NASCAR event will be held later in the day after the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend. The green flag is due to go up at 4:14 p.m. ET for the Sonoma race.

You will find a step-by-step guide to how to watch Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race here:

What channel is NASCAR on today?

The June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway will be broadcast on Fox and Fox Sports 1.
Sunday’s event will be broadcast on FS1, marking the 16th race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.
All races from June 13th onward, including the playoffs, will be aired on NBC and NBC Sports Network.

All the Cup Series races this season on Fox and FS1 will be broadcast by FS1, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2, with commentators Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer, and Larry McReynolds.

Fox/FS1 pit reporters Jamie Little, Regan Smith, and Vince Welch are the best in the business.

NASCAR live stream for Sonoma race

Everyone who subscribes to cable or satellite TV may watch the NASCAR race at Sonoma County Raceway live on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app.

Fox and FS1 are carried via six OTT streaming services for individuals who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription: AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling, Vidgo, and YouTubeTV.

Five of the six streaming services (fuboTV, Hulu, and YouTubeTV) provide free trials.

Live broadcast of the Sonoma race

All NASCAR race fans who have a cable or satellite subscription can watch the race, which will air on Fox at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET, on the Fox Sports Go app or website.

Six OTT TV streaming services offer Fox and FS1 for people who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription: AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling, Vidgo, and YouTubeTV.

All six have free-trial alternatives; FuboTV, Hulu, and YouTubeTV all provide free trials.

Below are links to each.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

  • Date: Sunday, June 6
  • Start time: 4 p.m. ET (TV time)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, will commence when the green flag is dropped at 4:14 p.m. ET.

Drivers may expect to have close competition in any decent weather. The NWS weather forecast predicts clear skies and low-to-mid-70s weather at the track. With gusts up to 32 mph, wind might become an issue.

NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the 2021 season

Here is the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series’ schedule for the 2021 season, which includes the season-opening race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
June 6Toyota/Save Mart 350Sonoma Raceway4 p.m.FS1PRN
June 13NASCAR All-Star OpenTexas Motor Speedway6 p.m.FS1MRN
June 13NASCAR All-Star RaceTexas Motor Speedway8 p.m.FS1MRN
June 20Ally 400Nashville Superspeedway3:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
June 26NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1Pocono Raceway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
June 27NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-2Pocono Raceway3:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
July 4NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road AmericaRoad America2:30 p.m.NBCMRN
July 11Quaker State 400 Presented by WalmartAtlanta Motor Speedway3:30 p.m.NBCSNPRN
July 18Foxwoods Resort Casino 301New Hampshire Motor Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNPRN
Aug. 8Go Bowling at The GlenWatkins Glen International3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Aug. 15Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia LineIndianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course1 p.m.NBCIMS
Aug. 22FireKeepers Casino 400Michigan International Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Aug. 28Coke Zero Sugar 400Daytona International Speedway7 p.m.NBCMRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 16

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Sept. 5Cook Out Southern 500Darlington Raceway6 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Sept. 11Federated Auto Parts 400Richmond Raceway7:30 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Sept. 18Bass Pro Shops Night RaceBristol Motor Speedway7:30 p.m.NBCSNPRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 12

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Sept. 26South Point 400Las Vegas Motor Speedway7 p.m.NBCSNPRN
Oct. 3YellaWood 500Talladega Superspeedway2 p.m.NBCMRN
Oct. 10Bank of America ROVAL 400Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course2 p.m.NBCPRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 8

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Oct. 17Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500Texas Motor Speedway2 p.m.NBCPRN
Oct. 24Hollywood Casino 400Kansas Speedway3 p.m.NBCSNMRN
Oct. 31Xfinity 500Martinsville Speedway2 p.m.NBCMRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Championship 4

DateRaceTrackTime (ET)TVRadio
Nov. 7NASCAR Cup Series ChampionshipPhoenix Raceway3 p.m.NBCMRN

Source

