What channel is NASCAR on? Date and time for Sonoma race

What channel is NASCAR on "TODAY" There is an easy answer for people who are inquiring.

FS1 is the television channel that will be broadcasting the Sunday NASCAR race. Airing the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway, on the network.

Fox or FS1 has shown every race thus far in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

This weekend’s NASCAR event will be held later in the day after the Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend. The green flag is due to go up at 4:14 p.m. ET for the Sonoma race.

You will find a step-by-step guide to how to watch Sunday afternoon’s NASCAR Cup Series race here:

Race: Toyota/Save Mart 350

Toyota/Save Mart 350 Date: Sunday, June 6

Sunday, June 6 TV channel: Fox (TSN in Canada)

Fox (TSN in Canada) Live stream: Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial)

Fox Sports Go | fuboTV (7-day free trial) Radio: PRN

The June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway will be broadcast on Fox and Fox Sports 1.

Sunday’s event will be broadcast on FS1, marking the 16th race of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

All races from June 13th onward, including the playoffs, will be aired on NBC and NBC Sports Network.

All the Cup Series races this season on Fox and FS1 will be broadcast by FS1, Fox Sports 1, and Fox Sports 2, with commentators Jeff Gordon, Clint Bowyer, and Larry McReynolds.

Fox/FS1 pit reporters Jamie Little, Regan Smith, and Vince Welch are the best in the business.

NASCAR live stream for Sonoma race

Everyone who subscribes to cable or satellite TV may watch the NASCAR race at Sonoma County Raceway live on FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports Go app.

Fox and FS1 are carried via six OTT streaming services for individuals who don’t have a cable or satellite subscription: AT&T TV, fuboTV, Hulu, Sling, Vidgo, and YouTubeTV.

Five of the six streaming services (fuboTV, Hulu, and YouTubeTV) provide free trials.

What time does the NASCAR race start today?

Date: Sunday, June 6

Sunday, June 6 Start time: 4 p.m. ET (TV time)

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma Raceway, the Toyota/Save Mart 350, will commence when the green flag is dropped at 4:14 p.m. ET.

Drivers may expect to have close competition in any decent weather. The NWS weather forecast predicts clear skies and low-to-mid-70s weather at the track. With gusts up to 32 mph, wind might become an issue.

NASCAR Cup Series schedule for the 2021 season

Here is the remainder of the NASCAR Cup Series’ schedule for the 2021 season, which includes the season-opening race at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday.

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 regular season

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio June 6 Toyota/Save Mart 350 Sonoma Raceway 4 p.m. FS1 PRN June 13 NASCAR All-Star Open Texas Motor Speedway 6 p.m. FS1 MRN June 13 NASCAR All-Star Race Texas Motor Speedway 8 p.m. FS1 MRN June 20 Ally 400 Nashville Superspeedway 3:30 p.m. NBCSN MRN June 26 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-1 Pocono Raceway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN June 27 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Pocono-2 Pocono Raceway 3:30 p.m. NBCSN MRN July 4 NASCAR Cup Series Race at Road America Road America 2:30 p.m. NBC MRN July 11 Quaker State 400 Presented by Walmart Atlanta Motor Speedway 3:30 p.m. NBCSN PRN July 18 Foxwoods Resort Casino 301 New Hampshire Motor Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN PRN Aug. 8 Go Bowling at The Glen Watkins Glen International 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Aug. 15 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard powered by Florida Georgia Line Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course 1 p.m. NBC IMS Aug. 22 FireKeepers Casino 400 Michigan International Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Aug. 28 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Daytona International Speedway 7 p.m. NBC MRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 16

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio Sept. 5 Cook Out Southern 500 Darlington Raceway 6 p.m. NBCSN MRN Sept. 11 Federated Auto Parts 400 Richmond Raceway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN MRN Sept. 18 Bass Pro Shops Night Race Bristol Motor Speedway 7:30 p.m. NBCSN PRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 12

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio Sept. 26 South Point 400 Las Vegas Motor Speedway 7 p.m. NBCSN PRN Oct. 3 YellaWood 500 Talladega Superspeedway 2 p.m. NBC MRN Oct. 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400 Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course 2 p.m. NBC PRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Round of 8

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio Oct. 17 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 Texas Motor Speedway 2 p.m. NBC PRN Oct. 24 Hollywood Casino 400 Kansas Speedway 3 p.m. NBCSN MRN Oct. 31 Xfinity 500 Martinsville Speedway 2 p.m. NBC MRN

NASCAR Cup Series 2021 playoffs Championship 4

Date Race Track Time (ET) TV Radio Nov. 7 NASCAR Cup Series Championship Phoenix Raceway 3 p.m. NBC MRN

