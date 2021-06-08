Newslanes Community

Cancer symptoms: The three major changes warning of your risk to the deadly disease

Cancer symptoms: The three major changes warning of your risk to the deadly disease

Changes in toilet habits

Bowel habits can vary from person to person.

This includes how often you have a bowel movement, your control over when you have a bowel movement, and the bowel movement’s consistency and colour.

While some bowel movement changes can represent temporary infections, others may indicate greater cause for concern and could be the first sign of cancer.

Frequent urination, blood in urine, weak or interrupted flow or the urge to urinate at night are early signs of prostate cancer.

