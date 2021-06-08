Dr Sarra shares the unheard of warning sign under your nails of deadly skin cancer

How is skin cancer treated?

Skin cancer treatment depends on the the type of cancer you have, the stage of the cancer (its size and how far it has spread) and your general health.

According to the NHS, surgery is the main treatment for melanoma.

“Surgical excision is usually done using local anaesthetic, which means you’ll be awake, but the area around the melanoma will be numbed, so you will not feel pain,” explains the health body.

“In some cases, general anaesthetic is used, which means you’ll be unconscious during the procedure.”

