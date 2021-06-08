Fans at Wembley stadium have to provide proof of vaccination

As per Uefa rules, UK-based ticket holders between the ages of 11 and 17 can produce proof of two doses of complete vaccination, with both doses having been obtained at least 14 days prior to the match.

Those who have not yet completed their vaccination must present documentation of a negative lateral flow test done within the previous 48 hours.

England face Croatia in their first game in the group round on Sunday.

Due to recent safety issues, players for matches that take place at Hampden Park will not be needed to provide proof of immunisation or a negative Covid-19 test.

Fans who reside in England and are going to Wembley for games can utilise the NHS app to show their vaccination status.

As an official representative of Uefa, it is our “primary priority” to make sure the tournament is safe and to collaborate with the local governments and health authorities to ensure measures comply with the public health guideline of the host country.

Eleven European stadiums, Wembley and Hampden Park among them, will be the home of Euro 2020 soccer events. While the other members are located in Rome, Munich, Baku, St Petersburg, Budapest, Seville, Bucharest, Amsterdam, and Copenhagen, the only one missing is Paris.

The total capacity of Wembley is around 75,000, which means it can accommodate 25% of its total capacity for the three group D games featuring England, Scotland, and the Czech Republic.

Additionally, the stadium will play host to both the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, as well as the final.