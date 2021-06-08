Fatty liver disease: Dandruff could indicate your liver is failing increasing your risk

White, scaly plaques on your scalp otherwise referred to as dandruff could indicate liver problems.

In Chinese medicine, the most common cause of dandruff is “liver blood deficiency”, said acupuncturist Angela Hicks.

She added: “Blood, amongst other things, moistens the body, so ‘blood deficiency’ doesn’t mean you are anaemic but that your blood isn’t moistening your scalp sufficiently (the blood deficiency also causes psoriasis).”