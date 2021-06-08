Ford’s next roomy hybrid pickup truck, the 2022 Maverick

Ford has placed its chips on the future viability of the 2022 Maverick compact pickup. In order to target a new class of buyers, the Mavericks are going on sale this fall with a 40 mpg hybrid starting at $19,995.

“We’re expecting the Maverick to draw people who have never considered pickups before,” Scott added. We predict a big number of first-time pickup purchasers, Scott added.

Our clients have had to balance fuel economy versus cargo or passenger space.

The Maverick’s 100.3 cubic feet of passenger room is above Ford’s discontinued Fiesta and Focus small vehicles, and nearly as much as the defunct midsize Fusion sedan, which was thousands of dollars more than the Maverick’s base price.

It is longer than 54 inches and makes the other automobiles’ cargo space look insignificant in comparison.

2022 Maverick highlights

Fully loaded five-passenger cabin

BASE 190HP HYBRID 40 MPG-city

250-horsepower optional

All-wheel drive

54-inch-long bed

Automatic high beams

Standard emergency front braking

With FWD and AWD, capacity is 2,000-or 4,000-pound

A 1,500-pound payload

Despite the Maverick’s reasonable price and features, scepticism is required. Previous compact pickups built on car-type chassis, such as the Maverick, have failed in the U.S.

Ford pickup purchasers rejected less popular but also profitable variants of the body-on-frame Ranger midsize and F-series full-size pickups.

The historical failings include the Subaru Brat from the 1970s, the VW Rabbit pickup from the 1980s, and the Baja from the 2000s.

The popular Honda Ridgeline has only moved 32,168 units, vs the 36,286 that year-over-year moved in 2018 before the Zika outbreak.

More: Ford Maverick faces challenges, potential big payoff

Ford anticipates selling more Mavericks than that.

When the company discontinued the Fiesta, Focus, and Fusion, it needed a smaller pickup to fill the “white area.”

We convinced new buyers with Ford’s history and reputation for quality trucks to give trucks a try.

Standard safety and assist features include:

Auto high beams

Automatic headlights

Pedestrian detection and braking

Front collision alert and braking

Optional safety and assist features include:

Adaptive cruise control

Evasive steering assist

Lane centering

Reverse sensing

Blind spot and cross-traffic alert

Lane departure alert and assist

Hill descent control

Targeted at lower budgeted customers

For almost two years, Ford engineers saved costs when designing the Maverick. The interior is cheap, utilising Ford’s trademarked “speckled” plastic surfaces rather than soft materials.

The seats are cloth or vinyl, and the 8-inch touch screen is modest compared to other modern automobiles.

To generate more capacity in storage compartments, Ford produced new shorter inner door handles.

Whether or not those decisions resulted in less comfortable door-closing grips or surfaces is still to be determined.

Sync3 is an option, while CarPlay and Android Auto are the norm.

Ford is gambling that Maverick owners won’t care.

The Maverick was not designed to compete with touchscreens and soft surfaces in larger trucks.

The Ford Focus is Ford’s lowest-priced automobile designed to compete with the Hyundai Veloster, Nissan Kicks, and small automobiles like the Toyota Corolla and Honda Civic.

The Maverick is derived from the Ford Escape, Bronco Sport, and Lincoln Corsair compact SUVs.

This factory will be erected alongside the Bronco Sport in Hermosillo, Mexico.

Maverick’s best features include a 199.7-inch length, which allows for a spacious street-side parking area as well as enough room for tailgate operation.

To go over the side or through the cabin is easy due to its low height. Test it in your Chevrolet Cobalt, or even a mid-size Honda Ridgeline.

The Maverick is larger than Hyundai’s elegant Santa Cruz small, which will go on sale this fall.

It sports a Ford-like grille, headlamps, and taillights and a tailgate. Ford will produce the Maverick in three trims: XL, XLT, and Lariat.

This information will be provided closer to the beginning of sales.

2022 Ford Maverick at a glance

Five-passenger front- or all-wheel drive compact pickup

On sale this fall

Base price: $19,995 (excluding destination charges)

Base drivetrain: Front-wheel drive hybrid 191 hp total system power and continuously variable automatic transmission

Optional drivetrain: Front- or all-wheel drive 2.0L turbocharged 4-cylinder producing 250 hp at 5,500 rpm and 277 pound-feet of torque at 3,000 rpm. Eight-speed automatic transmission.

Wheelbase: 121.1 inches

Length: 199.7 inches

Width: 77.9 inches (mirrors folded)

Height: 68.7 inches

Bed length: 54.4 inches

Bed width at wheel house: 42.6 inches

Passenger volume: 100.3 cubic feet

Cargo volume: 33.3 cubic feet

Towing: Base model, 2,000 pounds; 2.0L, 4,000

Payload: 1,500 pounds

Assembly location: Hermosillo, Mexico

Source: Freep.com