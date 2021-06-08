Fortnite downtime: When is Fortnite Season 7 downtime, how long are servers down?

A new Fortnite update is launching tonight and gamers have been given some important news regarding maintenance and downtime.

The good news is that Epic Games has confirmed that servers will be taken offline for Fortnite Season 7 maintenance in the early hours of Tuesday morning, June 8.

Fortnite downtime means that the game will not be playable for as long as the team needs to deploy the next update.

This week’s Fortnite downtime could be longer due to the launch of Season 7, and is expected to last several hours.

The good news is that when servers do go back online, there will be a ton of new content to check out on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, PC and Mobile platforms.

There has been no mention of a new Fortnite event awaiting gamers when they download the Season 7 patch; however, we do know that there will be a brand new trailer to watch.

This will include all the latest story changes and what will be included in the new season’s Battle Pass.

And if anything big is being planned for the launch of Fortnite Season 7, you can expect to drop straight back into it after servers go back online.