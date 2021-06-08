Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass rewards revealed with Invasion trailer: Superman headlines

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass rewards have been unveiled by Epic Games.
As you can see from the image above, the new Fortnite season is titled Invasion.
Needless to say, it has an alien theme, as beings from another planet attempt to take over the island.
As part of the Battle Pass, fans will be able to unlock Superman, Rick of Rick and Morty fame, and a customisable alien trooper.
But Doctor Slone appears to be the star of the show, and can be found in the centre of the map.
Fortnite developer Epic Games has also released a Battle Pass trailer, highlighting some of the new skins fans can unlock throughout the season.
The new trailer – which you can see below – also showcases some of the new weapons, including an energy ray that can move items.
This can be used to create carnage, as players throw cars at rivals and explosives.
Judging by the leaks, users will be able to unlock certain variants of some of the skins, including a new look for Superman.
According to dataminers, this includes a black Superman skin that will presumable be available once fans reach a high enough level.
Speaking of Superman, the official Battle Pass artwork suggests this particular skin will launch later in the season.
The Battle Pass purchase screen shows Superman next to a Coming Soon banner.
It’s likely Superman will take the place of Neymar, who launched midway through Season 6.
Elsewhere, it has been revealed that Kymera is the name of the customisable alien character joining Season 7.
As for Season 7 itself, new map points of interest include Believer Beach, as well as Corny Complex.
Eagle-eyed fans will notice that The Spire has disappeared from the map, which ties into the story.
Other new features include UFOs, which can be accessed to speed around the map and out of danger.
The new Fortnite Season 7 update weighs in at around 5GB on all platforms, so it shouldn’t take too long to download.
