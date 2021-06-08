Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass rewards revealed with Invasion trailer: Superman headlines

The Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass rewards have been unveiled by Epic Games.

As you can see from the image above, the new Fortnite season is titled Invasion.

Needless to say, it has an alien theme, as beings from another planet attempt to take over the island.

As part of the Battle Pass, fans will be able to unlock Superman, Rick of Rick and Morty fame, and a customisable alien trooper.

But Doctor Slone appears to be the star of the show, and can be found in the centre of the map.

Fortnite developer Epic Games has also released a Battle Pass trailer, highlighting some of the new skins fans can unlock throughout the season.

The new trailer – which you can see below – also showcases some of the new weapons, including an energy ray that can move items.

This can be used to create carnage, as players throw cars at rivals and explosives.

Judging by the leaks, users will be able to unlock certain variants of some of the skins, including a new look for Superman.